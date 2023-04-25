StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to “Hold”

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT Price Performance
NYSE CIO opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Office REIT (CIO)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.