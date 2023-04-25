StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to “Hold”

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE CIO opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.82 million, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

