StockNews.com Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to Buy

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Trading of DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DHT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DHT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

