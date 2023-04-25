Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $159.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,606,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,097.4% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 249,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 7.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 472,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.