Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Shares Up 1.5%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 1,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Trading Up 1.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.
