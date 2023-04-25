SWS Partners Has $2.22 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.