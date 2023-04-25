SWS Partners Has $2.22 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2023

SWS Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.