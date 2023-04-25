Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Trading Down 1.8%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.82 and last traded at $122.91. Approximately 1,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Taiyo Yuden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Taiyo Yuden Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.54.

About Taiyo Yuden

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components. Its products include ceramic capacitors, inductors, noise suppression components, multilayer ceramic devices, chip antennas, and wireless modules. The company was founded by Hikohachi Sato on March 23, 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

