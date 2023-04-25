Take-Two Interactive Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,371 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 5,894 call options.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $137.43.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $319,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.