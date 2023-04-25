Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TALO. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

