Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

