Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 946,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.