Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Stock Performance

TEDU opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.44. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

