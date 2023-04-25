TD Cowen Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $149.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.06.

CCI opened at $124.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

