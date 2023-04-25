Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) & Stantec (NYSE:STN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating) and Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Technip Energies and Stantec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stantec $4.18 billion 1.60 $189.99 million $1.71 35.37

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than Technip Energies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A Stantec 4.34% 16.19% 6.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Technip Energies and Stantec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Technip Energies and Stantec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technip Energies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stantec 0 0 3 0 3.00

Stantec has a consensus target price of $76.29, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Stantec’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stantec is more favorable than Technip Energies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Stantec shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stantec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stantec beats Technip Energies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc. engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global. The company was founded by Don Stanley in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

