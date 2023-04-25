Teck Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,779 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 10,892 put options.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

