Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stephens

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.90.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,888 shares of company stock valued at $297,493. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.