Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of TCBI opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,888 shares of company stock valued at $297,493 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

