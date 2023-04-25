The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $385.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.42. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.85.

Insider Activity

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

