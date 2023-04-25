The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $58.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. Match Group has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

