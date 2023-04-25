The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price to $27.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BMBL. Citigroup started coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Bumble stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

