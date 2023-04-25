The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

THG opened at $119.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $153.11.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

