The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 242,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 138,546 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

