The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider David Arthur Raggett Buys 5,000 Shares

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) insider David Arthur Raggett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($17,422.26).
TPFG stock opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.25 ($4.59). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.73. The firm has a market cap of £88.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,261.36 and a beta of 0.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,909.09%.
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.
