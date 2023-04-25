The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Insider David Arthur Raggett Buys 5,000 Shares

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) insider David Arthur Raggett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($17,422.26).

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

TPFG stock opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 207 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.25 ($4.59). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.73. The firm has a market cap of £88.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,261.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,909.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The Property Franchise Group

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 437 ($5.46) to GBX 470 ($5.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

(Get Rating)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services. The company was formerly known as MartinCo PLC and changed its name to The Property Franchise Group PLC in March 2017.

Read More

