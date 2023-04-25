Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

