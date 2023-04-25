Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$179.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The stock has a market cap of C$84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$170.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$158.42. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$119.23 and a 1 year high of C$180.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

