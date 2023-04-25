TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $7.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.37, but opened at $7.21. TPG RE Finance Trust shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 42,257 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 3.5 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

