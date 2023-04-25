Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Down 3.5%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 217.40 ($2.72). Approximately 164,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 320,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.20 ($2.81).

Tremor International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £310.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ofer Druker sold 6,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £16,962.40 ($21,184.46). Insiders own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.