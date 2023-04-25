TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCBK. Raymond James decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

