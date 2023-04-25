Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,041,000 after purchasing an additional 229,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,922,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,840 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

