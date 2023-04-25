Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

