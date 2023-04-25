Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

