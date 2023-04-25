United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.14.

Shares of UAL opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.42. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after buying an additional 447,373 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

