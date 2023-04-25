United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Avion Wealth increased its position in United States Steel by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 72.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.9 %

X opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

