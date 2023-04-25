Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNVR. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

