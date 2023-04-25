USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $190.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 79.88% and a net margin of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 40,549 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,449 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 157,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.