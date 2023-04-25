Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,879 shares of company stock worth $10,242,117. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $123.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

About Alphabet

Get Rating

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

