Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.26 and last traded at C$30.23. Approximately 99,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 98,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.21.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.94.
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.
