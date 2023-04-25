Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 648 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

