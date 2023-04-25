VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

