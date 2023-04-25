Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vital Energy from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Vital Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
