Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Raymond James

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vital Energy from $133.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $364.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 45.16% and a net margin of 32.88%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.