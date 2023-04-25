Vizsla Silver (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.37. 44,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 61,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Vizsla Silver Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vizsla Silver (VIZSF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.