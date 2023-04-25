Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Trading Up 1%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 99,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 206,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VWAGY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.40.

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

