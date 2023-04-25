Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 192,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,225,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 253,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 340,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

