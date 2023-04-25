Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,040,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

