W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Lowered to $77.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NYSE:WRB opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

