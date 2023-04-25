W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $84.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,146,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,562,472 shares.The stock last traded at $58.85 and had previously closed at $57.52.

WRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

