Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 1,878 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of -396.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

