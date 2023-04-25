Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.57.

WSO opened at $338.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $356.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.38 and a 200-day moving average of $282.70.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 21.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

