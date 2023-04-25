Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $110.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

