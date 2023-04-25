WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.29, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.