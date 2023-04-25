Welch & Forbes LLC Has $37.54 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The firm has a market cap of $479.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

