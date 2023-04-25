Wells Fargo & Company Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $105.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $152.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.07%.

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

